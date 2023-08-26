Dream Girl 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's film earns THIS whopping amount

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

After a successful stint with Dream Girl in 2019, Raaj Shaandilyaa came back with Dream Girl 2 in 2023. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja/Karam and Ananya Panday as Pari, the comedy flick hit the big screen on August 25. The film has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is receiving mixed reviews from both critics and the audience. However, Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja is winning hearts.

The film started off on a positive note and on its opening day, Dream Girl 2 collected a whopping amount of Rs 9.70 crore in India, according to early estimates. The three national chains—PVR, Cinepolis, and INOX have contributed almost 60 per cent of Dream Girl 2's total collection on Day 1 and collected around Rs 5.35 crore.

Amidst the success of Gadar 2 and Jailer, the film is pitted against the two films that scripted history. While Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 earned around Rs 35 crore on Day 1, Rajinikanth's Jailer collected nearly Rs 44.50 crore in India. Moreover, Gadar 2 became the biggest opener of Bollywood in 2023 after Pathaan.

It will be tough for Dream Girl 2 to maintain its position at the box office and have almost 13 days to win the audience as Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will hit the silver screen on September 7, 2023. On the advance bookings front, Dream Girl 2 sold 26,550 tickets in advance bookings for Day 1 at all national chains including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Dream Girl 2 follows the story of Karam who becomes a woman Pooja due to a circumstance in his life. Helped by his father, Karam gets married to an affluent man's son and the story unfolds as his life gets chaotic. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.

