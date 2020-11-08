Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu sizzle in their Maldives honeymoon pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWALOFFICIAL Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu

After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her hubby, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives.

On Sunday, Mrs. Kitchlu gave a little glimpse of her exotic honeymood clicks.

She took to her Instagram and shared series of pictures. In one of the images, she showed her "beach essentials" while in others she was seen smiling in her gorgeous red dress with a hat and shades.

From posing against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean along with Gautam to flaunting her red dress, Kajal's pictures are surely a feast for the eyes.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared pictures of her customized passport cover and bags and revealed that they are all set to leave for their honeymoon. In one if the pictures, Kajal wrote, "Ready to go" while another stated, "Bags are packed." Interestingly, Kajal's passport cover read "Kajal Kitchlu."

Kajal Aggarwal has not yet changed her name on social media but her passport cover is proof enough that she is ready to be Mrs Kitchlu.

On October 6, Kajal had updated her fans about her wedding. "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," she had written.

