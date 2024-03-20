Ilaiyaraaja's biopic approved, Kamal Hasaan to present Dhanush starrer on big screen | See First Look

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dhanush shared the first look of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic on his Instagram profile today

The big news of this time is coming out regarding the veteran musician of South Cinema Ilaiyaraaja. His biopic was in the news for a very long time but now the biopic of Ilaiyaraaja has been officially announced by the makers. After this announcement, the excitement of the fans has increased a lot. But his curiosity increased further when fans got to know that Ilaiyaraaja's biopic is being headed by Dhanush. Moreover, Kamal Hassan is presenting the film on big screens.

Dhanush shared the first look poster

The announcement of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic is being considered big news in the cinema world. On Wednesday, Dhanush shared his latest post on his official Instagram handle. This post contains the first-look poster of the biopic on Ilaiyaraaja. "Honoured," Dhanush wrote in his caption. Also, after a lot of speculation, it has been confirmed that Dhanush will be playing the role of the famous music director on the silver screen. Famous director Arun Mathewswaran is going to direct this film.

Who is Ilaiyaraaja?

Who does not know the veteran musician and singer Ilaiyaraaja from South Cinema? Ilaiyaraaja is considered the king of the music world of music and everyone must have hummed his songs at least once. Let us tell you that Ilaiyaraaja has shown his skills as a lyricist, singer, and musician in Indian cinema. For this, he has been awarded special honors like Padma Vibhushan, National Film Award 3 times. It is said that as a lyricist he has composed about 7 thousand songs.

On Dhanush's work front

With the announcement of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic, the list of Dhanush's upcoming films has become a little longer. Before this, the teaser of the actor's other upcoming movie Kubera has also been released. Apart from this, Raayan's first poster was also released a few days ago. Let us tell you that Dhanush was last seen in the film Captain Miller.

