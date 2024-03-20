Ram Charan's 'RC16' shoot begins, Janhvi Kapoor's saree grabs attention at Puja Muhurat

Follow us on Image Source : X Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer RC16 shoot begins today

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to work with both the RRR actors. After almost completing the shooting of Jr. NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, Janhvi commenced the shooting of Ram Charan starrer RC 16 on Wednesday. Jhanvi Kapoor's entry in Ram Charan's film was confirmed on her birthday after the makers of RC 16 shared a poster of Janhvi while congratulating her for coming on board. Now Janhvi and Ram Charan starrer's puja ceremony was held where along with the film unit, other actors from the South had also arrived. There is a lot of excitement among the fans about Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming and most awaited movie RC16.

RC16's Puja Muhurat was held today

A puja Muhurat was organised for the film RC16, in which apart from the film, some stars from the South Industry also marked their attendance. Apart from the cast and crew of the film, Ram Charan's family also attended the grand event. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's wife Upasana were also present at the venue. Apart from this, the film's official music composer AR Rahman also participated in this event.

Where Ram Charan was seen in a white shirt and pants, Jhanvi Kapoor also arrived dressed up as per the occasion and place. She was seen here wearing a sea-green-coloured saree. The actor let her hair open white gajra made her look complete. Janhvi opted for a nude makeup look. Janhvi Kapoor's saree in no time became the talk of the town and the actor has been trending on Twitter for quite some time now.

The first look of the film may come on this day

The first look of RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, may be released on Ram Charan's birthday (March 27th). Along with this, there can also be an official announcement of the title of the film. 'RC16' is not the official but tentative title of the film.

