HIT 2 Twitter Review and Reactions: Adivi Sesh impresses as cop, fans hail Sailesh Kolanu's franchise

HIT 2 Twitter Review and Reactions: Adivi Sesh is slowly and steadily becoming a pan-India star who is not only impressing with his power-packed performances but also his script selection. After Vishwak Sen exited the HIT sequel, Adivi Sesh stepped into his shoes to play the role of a charismatic cop at the center of a murder mystery. HIT: The Second Case has been released in cinema halls on December 2 amid huge expectations from the fans and those who got the opportunity to watch the film have been sharing their views on it online. Let's find out how fans are liking HIT 2.

HIT: The Second Case- What is the film about?

HIT franchise is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. He has also directed the first film's Hindi remake with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, which was released earlier this year. The first HIT film was liked for its intriguing storyline, Vishwak Sen's performance in the leading role as a cop, and how the movie created an ambiance of mystery and thrill. In HIT: The Second Case, Adivi Sesh plays the role of the cop Krishna Dev aka KD whose life is turned upside down when he finds out that a woman has been murdered and her body has been severed up as a sort of ritual. KD must investigate the brutal killing through his sharp mind and investigative skills.

Fans like HIT: The Second Case

Viewers have found HIT 2 to be a worthy sequel to the first installment. Adivi Sesh, who won hearts with his portrayal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Major, which was released earlier this year, has shown his range as a performer in the new HIT film. Apart from Adivi Sesh's performance, fans also liked the storyline of HIT 2 and how the investigative thriller proceeded along an unexpected path. The background score and the cinematography have also received praise. Many pointed out how the HIT franchise may be one of the best that is out there in Indian cinema. Since HIT 2 ends up setting the threequel, many on social media also trended HIT 3 after watching the latest film.

Check out the Twitter reactions to HIT: The Second Case below.

