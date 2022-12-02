Freddy Review & Twitter Reaction: Kartik Aaryan's film impresses, netizens want to watch it in theaters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan in Freddy

Freddy Twitter Review & Reaction: Kartik Aaryan's latest film has hit the streaming platform. Titled Freddy, the film has been released on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, tells the story of a dentist named Freddy Ginwal, who is a lonely and shy person during the day but has a dark side to his personality as the night progresses. The lines between love and obsession blur in the film's narrative which is packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

As the film hits the OTT platform on December 2 at midnight, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions. A user wrote, "Kartik Aaryan missed an opportunity…….An opportunity of giving another 100 crore nett film! He outperformed himself completely.Never expected him to nail in this role. Bollywood and Thrillers mostly just don’t go wrong!!" Another one said, "#Freddy is undoubtedly Kartik Aaryan's career best performance. From a innocent lover boy to scary freak. What A Transformation.. Brilliant Performances. A solid romantic-thriller that will give you chills."

"#KartikAaryan is showing his skills. Overall very engaging movie. It is just like #Drishyam a man using his brain power throughout the movie. #Freddyreview #FreddyOnHotstar #Freddy," shared a third user on Twitter.

Talking about the challenges of playing Freddy, Kartik said: "It is undoubtedly the most complex character I've ever played. Freddy is not a linear simple character, he is layered, he is unpredictable, he is dark but on the surface he looks calm and regular. It's very difficult to play a character whose exterior reactions and interior thoughts collide and this really pushed me out of my comfort zone as an actor.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F, the film has released on December 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

