An Action Hero Movie Review: It's Ayushmann Khurrana vs Jaideep Ahlawat in action-packed Tom and Jerry chase

An Action Hero Movie Review Photo:TWITTER Movie Name: An Action Hero

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: Dec 2, 2022

Dec 2, 2022 Director: Anirudh Iyer

Genre: action-comedy

An Action Hero Movie Review: With a fair dosage of action, drama and comedy, Anirudh Iyer's directorial debut features Ayushmann Khurrana in a never-seen-before avatar. While in his previous films the actor has taken up roles of ordinary men battling stereotypical social norms, in An Action Hero he challenged himself by playing a movie star, Maanav. He is arrogant, clever, sagacious and carries the flamboyant persona of a star on his sleeves. For the action film, Ayushmann has undergone a meticulous physical transformation and the rigorous training has shown wonderful results on the screen.

Superstar and popular youth icon, Maanav (Ayushmann Khurrana) sees a downfall in movie career when he is caught up in a dramatic accident while shooting in Haryana, after which he runs for his life from an avenging politician who will go to any extent to satisfy his ego in the name of revenge. Petrified of losing it all, Maanav flies to London to prove his innocence on his own terms.

Featuring an artist's journey, both in front and behind the lens, An Action Hero enthralls with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour. The films highlights the celebrity culture where many of the famous personalities are exposed to public backlash, media trials and the boycott trend. This is somehow the main narratives of the story apart from the Revenge.

‘An Action Hero' is a vindictive plot where the antagonist, Bhoora Solanki (Jaideep Ahlawat), the Municipal Councillor of Haryana’s Mandothi village is after Maanav’s life as he blames the superstar for his brother Vicky Solanki’s mysterious death.

As a result, it becomes a tom and jerry chase but the screenplay transforms it into a well twisted tale of a great climax, as superstar finds himself digging deep into the situation, which holds the story strongly. Somehow the supporting cast introduced throughout the film adds up to the length but is not much engaging.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes a bit long in setting up the plot as the first half is spent on this, which is stretched unnecessarily. But the second half holds it up well and steady with many elements to keep you hooked to screen, clap and whistle.

It's Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep who earns the major score for their bang-on performance, super one-liners, looks, action and funniest punches throughout the film. Jaideep exhilarating face-off with Ayushmann is worth every watch. The dialogue exchange on multiple occasions between Ayushmann and Jaideep are hilarious. An entertaining cameo by another superstar adds to the comic factor of the film

Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora’s songs ‘Jehda Nasha' and 'Aap Jaisa Koi,' added hotness to the film.

Overall, the film is a decent blend of satire, comedy, action and hilarious punchlines! The combination of some really good action, situational comedy make an action hero an engaging watch. The film has ‘reserved strength for last.’