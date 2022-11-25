Bhediya Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s werewolf drama holds up well with comic one-liners and horror

Bhediya Review Photo:TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Movie Name: Bhediya

Critics Rating: 3 / 5

Release Date: Nov 25, 2022

Nov 25, 2022 Director: Amar Kaushik

Genre: horror-comedy

Bhediya Review: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer film 'Bhediya' released in cinemas on November 25, 2022. For the past several days, the star cast of the film is promoting it tremendously. For the promotion of the film, Varun and Kriti danced from the stage to the terrace of the cinema hall. While the promotions were great, the script of the film seems dull. If you too are planning to watch the horror-comedy 'Bhediya', read the review.

Story

The story of the film is of 'nature and progress', after watching which you will have to decide how you too can save the damage being done to nature for the sake of progress. There is a dialogue in the film, 'Prakriti hai to pragati hai' which fits perfectly with today's situation. It has been shown in the film how nature is being exploited without thinking in the name of progress. The basic background of the film goes to the scenic dense forests of Arunachal Pradesh, where they are playing to build a road. The film begins with actor Sharad Kelkar narrating a story to his child in the forest, when suddenly he becomes the prey of a wolf. On the other hand, Delhi-based Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) is working for Bagga (Saurabh Shukla) in his desire to become rich, super fast. Bhaskar lives in a house with his cousin Janardhan (Abhishek Banerjee). You will not be able to stop laughing listening to the conversation between Bhaskar and Janardhan.

Bhaskar is given a contract by Bagga to build a road through the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Bhaskar, who wants to get rich quick and reach Greater Kailash from Jamunapar in Delhi, agrees to do this project and takes his cousin Janardan to Arunachal Pradesh where Jomin (Pauline Kabak) and Panda (Deepak Dobriyal )'s entry and everyone starts working together. Meanwhile, the video call conversation between Bhaskar and his father in the film will bring laughter to your face. For the road that Bhaskar has come here to build, he has to persuade the villagers, but they are not ready to listen to him. Meanwhile, while returning to the hotel, Bhaskar is attacked by a wolf. This is where the real story begins, in which Jomin and Janardhanan take Bhaskar to the vet Anika (Kriti Sanon) after the attack.

After the attack of the wolf, Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan) starts changing and during the full moon night, he becomes a 'wolf', which he forgets in the morning. The film is very slow before the interval. But later you will start liking the chemistry of Janardan-Bhaskar-Jomin. Along with this, there is laughter on the dialogues of Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. In the film, you will suddenly get to hear Himesh Reshammiya's song at a serious place, while Gulzar's song 'Chaddi Panhekar Phool Khila' will also be heard. Seeing which will bring a smile on your face. Kriti Sanon's character paled in front of Varun in the film. Bhaskar thinks that everything can be bought with money, how will his thinking change now? Will Bhaskar ever be able to become a normal person? What will happen to Anika? You will know this only after watching the film. An attempt has also been made to make a connection of the film with 'Stree', seeing which it seems that its next part may also come.

Dialogue

Some dialogues in the film like- 'People want nature not Netflix', 'Jungle mein tiger nahi tiger Shroff chahiye' will make you laugh and also make you think that we are probably playing (destroying) with nature.

Direction

Director Amar Kaushik has done a good job and has taken up the subject of the film well. There is a need to work on the matter of environment which is shown in the film. The weakest part of the film is its music. Sachin Jigar's music is not showing anything special. Hard work has been done in the background score but the songs of the film are average. A star of the film can only do its VFX, which is amazing.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film dominates theaters; crosses Rs 100 crore