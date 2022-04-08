Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Pushpa star gets wishes from Samantha, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALLUARJUNONLINE Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday in Belgrade with friends and family

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun, who is savouring the success of the super hit movie, celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. On the occasion, many Telugu film industry celebrities wished him on social media. Among those were Samantha, who featured in the viral hit O Antava song in Pushpa, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Rashmika Mandanna, Rahul Vijay, Naga Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Shaurya, Hiten tejwani and many others.

Samantha shared a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday you terrific person. Glad to have been a small part of your incredible journey. You inspire me and that is something I hold very dear to me. So thank you and wishing you the biggest 40th."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL Samantha shares b'day wish for Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday my Pushpaaaaaaa.. The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. sending you tons of love (sic)."

Indian TV actor Hiten Tejwani shared a wish for Allu Rajun.

Check out other celebrity wishes for Allu Arjun on his bbirthday.

Allu Arjun also shared a picture from his birthday party on Instagram. He captioned the picture, "Happy at 40." he celebrated his birthday in Belgrade

Thanking his fans for the lovely birthday wishes, Allu Arjun said, "I am extremely fortunate that today at 40 when I look back, I feel blessed because of all the beautiful people that have touched my life and showered me with lots of love starting from my parents, family, friends, teachers, well-wishers, my film industry, my audiences, and my lovely and special fans. I have immense gratitude for every experience that has touched my life. I thank everyone for being a part of this beautiful experience. Humbled...with infinite gratitude. Thank You (sic)."

Next up, Allu Arjun will soon join the sets with Sukumar for 'Pushpa: The Rule'.