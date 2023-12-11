Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh begins shooting in Hyderabad, calls it MASSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Goodachari 2: Adivi Sesh begins shooting in Hyderabad

Actor Adivi Sesh has begun the shoot of his next action spy thriller Goodachari 2 (G2) in Hyderabad, and has called it 'massive'.Ever since the first look of Adivi-starrer 'G2' was released, the film raised anticipation. The movie which also features Banita Sandhu as the leading lady, is now on floors. Right from the first leg, the film is being made on an internationally leveled scale. Reportedly, a lavish five-floor glass set has been constructed for the film's shoot in Hyderabad.

Dressed in a crisp suit, the 'Major' actor took to Instagram and made this announcement. Adivi wrote: "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it." He even shared a picture of the clapboard. Watch his Instagram post here:

For the unversed, G2 is a spy thriller, which is the next installment in the successful Goodachari franchise. It is a story of a spy, who is on a mission to fight for his nation outside of India. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments and is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The film itself is being launched on an international scale. A grand 5-story glass set has been built for the shooting of the film in Hyderabad. Adivi Sesh wearing a suit and boots is seen raising everyone's astonishment.

Grand set made for Adivi Shesh-starrer G2

