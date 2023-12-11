'Comparing this nibbi with Triptii Dimri': Urfi Javed trolled brutally over her weird outfit

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Urfi Javed got trolled yet again

Another day, another outfit! Yes, we are talking about Urfi Javed. Also known as Uorfi, the internet sensation never fails to turn heads with her bizarre yet well-thought-out outfits. She stepped out in her new creatuion and invited trolls on social media on Monday. But, she continues to shine amidst the internet toxicity.

This time, Urfi wore a black breastplate with a horror twist as two hands can be seen coming out of her tummy. The dress is supported with wires on the back. Urfi completed her look with denim jeans and kept her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Watch the viral video here:

Just like any other video of paps spotting Urfi, this video grabbed eyeballs. A section of users, who earlier trolled Triptii Dimri over her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and compared her to Urfi, took their words back. On the contrary, others hailed Urfi for her creativity. One user wrote, "She is very creative just need to add little perfection and little class in it." Another user wrote, "Shit people are comparing this nibbi with Tripti Dimri (bhabi 2)." Yet another user commented, "When I first saw it, it felt like paint was falling down."

For those who are uninitiated, several stars, including Zendaya and Rihanna, wore breastplates on the red carpet. The Euphoria star slipped into a hot-pink metallic breastplate gown for the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.

