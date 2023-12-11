'Had no hesitation...' Bobby Deol breaks silence on performing marital rape scene in Animal

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bobby Deol breaks silence on performing marital rape scene in Animal

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have made a comeback at the box office with the film 'Animal'. The film has earned more than Rs 300 crore at the empty Indian box office. Along with the earnings of Animal, many scenes are also being discussed. Many bold scenes were shown in the film. After this protests have also started on social media as the movie is being titles a mysoginistic propaganda. The 'marital rape scene' shown in the film Animal is in the most headlines these days. Many stars have given their reaction regarding this scene. Now Bobby Deol has broken his silence regarding this.

Bobby Deol said this regarding the 'marital rape scene'

Many bold scenes from Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal are going viral, because of this the film is strongly opposed. There is a marital rape scene in this film, which is much discussed. Bobby Deol has given his reaction regarding this scene. 'I had no hesitation in doing this scene, I was just showing the character, who is very bad, and how he behaves with his wife. I have just shown that character as it is,' Bobby Deol said in a recent interview. Let us tell you that because of this scene of Bobby Deol, the film is being called anti-women.

For the unversed, Bobby Deol has played the character of Abrar in this film. Deol has married three times in this film and the marital rape scene shown in the film has been shot with Bobby Deol's third wife. Mansi Takshak has played the role of Bobby Deol's third wife. However, whatever noise are circulating on social media, it has no negetive impact on its box office records. Animal has minted Rs 660 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days. Production house T-Series took to social media to share the latest updates about the box office collection worldwide. "#Animal Roars Louder", captioned in the post. The film release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

