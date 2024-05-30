Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, Suriya starrer Sudha Kongara's film stopped midway due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma and Suriya's film halted

Fans of South Indian actor Surya are waiting to see his upcoming film 'Surya 43'. It was announced last year, but till now its work has not progressed. Meanwhile, a big update related to the film is coming out. According to media reports, the film has been stopped midway. The reason behind this is not clear, but there is no possibility of the film being made soon. It is known that the shooting of the film was to be done early this year, but due to some reasons, it could not happen. If reports are to be believed, Sudha Kongara is currently working on a new project with actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Sudha and Surya have worked together before

Sudha Kongara is directing 'Suriya 43'. This film will be based on a true incident. Apart from Surya, many big faces will work in the film. These include many actors including Dulquer Salman, Vijay Verma and Nazriya Fahad. Let us tell you that Sudha Kongara and Surya worked together in the film 'Soorarai Pottru'.

Sudha Kongara is making her Bollywood debut

Sudha Kongara has also made a remake of her film 'Soorarai Pottru', which has been named 'Sarfira'. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with this film. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan are acting in this film. 'Sarfira' will be released in July this year.

