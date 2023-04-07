Dasara Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani-Keerthy Suresh's film enjoys phenomenal run at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIVAHARSHA_1 Dasara Box Office Collection Day 8

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest offering is enjoying a dream run at ticket windows. From getting lauded for his performance to the film setting cash registers ringing, Nani's Telugu film witnessed a glorious opening worldwide. The movie, which released on March 30, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and has set new records in the Telugu film industry. Dasara has passed the Rs 100 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office. Mounted as a pan-Indian film, Dasara arrived in the wake of big South Indian hits such as Pushpa: The Rise and KGF: Chapter 2.

Dasara Box Office Report

The Srikanth Odela directorial venture is turning out to be a smashing hit in domestic as well as overseas markets. Dasara marked the pan-India debut of Nani. Though the movie opened on a slow note in other languages, it is picking up slowly with positive word of mouth. The film produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner is close to $2 Million in the USA.

The pan-India film Dasara released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. According to the makers, the film earned Rs 2 crore in India on Day 8. With this, the total collection stands approx at Rs 70 crore India net.

Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the makers of Dasara have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112/- from Monday to Thursday. Dasara becomes the only Pan India film to score the 2nd highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career.

Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

