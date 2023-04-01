Dasara Box Office Collection Day 2: After blockbuster opening Nani-Keerthy Suresh's film sees a DROP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NAMEISPAVAN_ Dasara Box Office Collection

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 2: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's film received favorable reviews from both critics and viewers. Released on 30th March, the film created excitement among fans ever since the announcement. According to the initial estimates, the film Dasara has done a business of around Rs 38 crore Gross worldwide in its first run. However, day 2 witnessed a slight drop in its collection. According to early estimates, Dasara will grow with positive word of mouth. After a global opening of Rs 38 crore (gross), the actioner failed to maintain a good momentum at the ticket counters on Friday but managed a decent collection.

Dasara Box Office Report

Dasara has benefited greatly from the market due to its pan-Indian standing and the audience's preference for South Indian films, particularly those with a local plot and action. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Dasara had a nett earning of Rs 12 crore (early estimates) on its second day of release. It got an overall occupancy of 36 per cent in the Telugu-speaking regions. Nani’s film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Not just in the domestic market, the film has overtaken the international arena as well. The makers of the film shared that Dasara has hit the 1 million mark in the US. They wrote on Twitter, “#DhoomDhaamBlockbuster Dasara hits the magical ONE MILLION mark at the USA Box Office, Super strong bookings and a sensational weekend on cards."

Dasara has found a stronghold at the ticket counters in the Telugu market, but in the Hindi market, the film has strong competition from Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career.

Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

