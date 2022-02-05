Confirmed! Ravi Teja's Khiladi to release in Hindi on 11 Feb

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Ravi Teja will be seen playing a double role in the film.

After a lot of anticipation, the makers of Telugu actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi announced the release date of the Hindi version of the film on Saturday. As informed, the film is now set to release in theatres on February 11. Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller will feature Teja in a completely different avatar. He will be seen playing a double role in the film.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "RAVI TEJA: 'KHILADI' TO RELEASE IN HINDI... #Telugu film #Khiladi - starring #RaviTeja in dual roles - will simultaneously release in #Hindi on 11 Feb 2022... Directed by #RameshVarma... #PENMarudhar will distribute #Hindi version... POSTER FOR HINDI MARKET..."

Producer Jayantilal Gada said they decided to release "Khiladi" in Hindi language, given the popularity of Teja. "As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form.

"The content of ‘Khiladi’ is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas," Gada said in a statement.

Also read: Ravi Teja wishes 'Khiladi' co-star Dimple with new poster

Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. It is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

After 'Khiladi', Ravi Teja will be seen in 'Ramarao On Duty' followed by 'Dhamaka', 'Ravanasura' and 'Tiger Nageshwarao'. Ravi Teja is the only actor with back-to-back movies in his kitty even during the pandemic.

-Inputs from PTI, IANS