Ravi Teja wishes 'Khiladi' co-star Dimple with new poster

Actor Ravi Teja on Saturday sent birthday greetings to his co-star Dimple Hayathi, with whom he will soon be seen in the Telugu film "Khiladi". Ravi took to social media where he shared a new poster of the upcoming film, which had "Happy birthday to Dimple Hayathi" written on it. The film's director Ramesh Varma also wished Dimple on Twitter, saying: "Happy Birthday Gorgeous @DimpleHayathi, You've brought extra energy to #Khiladi & I wish you a lot of success in your career."

The filmmaker also shared that the film's first track will be released on Sunday.

Recently, the production team informed that they will resume the shoot again. The film had already completed the major parts of the shoot before the lockdown break happened. They will now wrap up the remaining bits of the film.

Devi Sri Prasad renders soundtracks. Sujit Vaasudev and GK Vishnu are the cinematographers. "Khiladi" will see Ravi play a cop, doing some high octane action. Ravi Teja plays a dual role in the film produced by Bollywood production house Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

Srikanth Vissa and music director DSP's brother Sagar provide dialogues, while Srimani pens lyrics and Amar Reddy is the editor of the film.

After working in 2011's 'Veera', actor Ravi Teja and director Ramesh Varma are coming together again with 'Khiladi'. The film will be high on action with Ravi playing the role of a police officer. While the actor enjoys unparalleled following of loyal fans, it would be interesting to see if 'Khiladi' would set milestones which 'Veera' couldn't.

The details of the film's theatrical release have not been shared yet.