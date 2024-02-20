Anjali Menon, best known for directing Bangalore Days, announces next project

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bangalore Days director Anjali Menon

Filmmaker Anjali Menon recently announced a collaboration with Kannada-based production company KRG Studios for a Tamil-language feature film. According to a report in PTI, the director said the aim is to make films that are entertaining and thought-provoking. "I am looking forward to the collaboration with KRG Studios as we share the commitment to create engaging movies built from our cultures with world-class production values,” Menon said in a statement.

Production company KRG established its studio distribution business in 2017 and has distributed over 100 films in Karnataka. Three years later, they ventured into production, from conceptualisation to the creation of feature films and gained acclaim with movies like “Rathnan Prapancha” and “Gurudev Hoysala”.

Karthik Gowda, producer and co-founder of KRG said, they are thrilled about working with Menon.“Our collaboration with Anjali Menon signifies a new chapter for KRG, where the essence of storytelling takes precedence. We believe in the magic of cinema, and this partnership exemplifies our dedication to crafting tales that resonate across diverse audiences and languages,” Gowda said.

Who is Anjali Menon?

Anjal Menon is an alumna of the prestigious London Film School and has been trained in Indian classical dance and music. She currently resides in Mumbai with her family.

The filmmaker began her career by assisting producers in making documentaries. Her feature debut film Manjadikuru won appreciation from the critics and bagged several awards. She has directed Bangalore Days, Koode and Wonder Women.

She made her OTT directorial debut with the film Wonder Women. It tells the story of six pregnant women who deal with prenatal experiences after meeting up at a prenatal class. The film featured Nadiya Moidu, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nithya Menen and Amruta Subhash among others.

Also Read: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar welcomes Kiara Advani to 'Don Universe' opposite Ranveer Singh

Also Read: Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies due to heart attack at 59