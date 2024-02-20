Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies due to heart attack at the age of 59

Rituraj K Singh passed away on Monday night due to a heart attack. He was last seen in daily soap Anupamaa. Scroll down to know more details.

Reported By : Namrata Dubey Written By : Snigdha Behera
New Delhi
Updated on: February 20, 2024 10:58 IST
Rituraj Singh

Actor Rituraj K Singh, who was currently playing the role of Yashpal Dhillon in the popular TV show Anupamaa, passed away on Monday night due to a heart attack. He was 59.Apart from TV shows, he has also worked in several films as well. 

Rituraj Singh Chandrawat Sisodia who is popularly known as Rituraj Singh, was born in Rajasthan and moved to the United States at the age of 12, after doing his schooling in Delhi. He came back to Mumbai in 1993. Rituraj Singh has worked with the Barry John's Theatre Action Group for 12 years in Delhi. He had also been featured in the popular Hindi TV game show Tol Mol Ke Bol.

 

 

 

 

