Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies due to heart attack at the age of 59

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rituraj Singh

Actor Rituraj K Singh, who was currently playing the role of Yashpal Dhillon in the popular TV show Anupamaa, passed away on Monday night due to a heart attack. He was 59.Apart from TV shows, he has also worked in several films as well.

Rituraj Singh Chandrawat Sisodia who is popularly known as Rituraj Singh, was born in Rajasthan and moved to the United States at the age of 12, after doing his schooling in Delhi. He came back to Mumbai in 1993. Rituraj Singh has worked with the Barry John's Theatre Action Group for 12 years in Delhi. He had also been featured in the popular Hindi TV game show Tol Mol Ke Bol.