Dhanush unveils Pattas first look on birthday, fans go gaga over actor's colourful avatar

On the special occasion of his birthday, actor Dhanush has unveiled the first look poster of his 39th film titled Pattas. The upcoming Tamil movie will feature Dhanush in dual roles and the portion featuring the actor as the father will have actress Sneha as his pair and Mehreen Pirzada has been signed as Dhanush’s pair for the son’s role.
Birthday boy Dhanush who turned 36 on Sunday took to his Twitter account to share Pattas first look. Dhanush posing against a colourful backdrop with his yellow shades hint about an entertaining storyline. Take a look:
As soon as the Pattas first poster hit the internet, there was complete buzz everywhere.
Dhanush fans couldn't help but laud the actor's latest look while extending warm wishes on his birthday.
Director RS Durai Senthilkumar, who collaborated with Dhanush for Kodi will direct his new release that's expected to release in Diwali this year.
Birthday Boy Dhanush is currently busy with Asuran with his Pollathavan, Vada Chennai and Aadukalam director Vetrimaaran. Asuran is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.
