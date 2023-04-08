Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga beats RRR as Netflix's most-watched Indian film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YAMIGAUTAM Yami Gautam's Instagram uploads

Yami Gautam's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' has now accomplished a new feat by becoming the most-watched Indian film on Netflix. In the first two weeks following its launch, it surpassed all other Indian movies as the most watched on the platform. In just two weeks, the movie has received 29M views. The masterpieces 'RRR' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have been surpassed by it. Yami took to her Instagram handle and shared the news.

Yami's post read, "#ChorNikalKeBhaga is breaking records and crossing boundaries all over the globe! Come aboard and watch the #2 movie on @netflix_in today!".

The film's plot centers on a flight attendant and her boyfriend who become involved in an aerial robbery gone horribly wrong. With notable successes like 'Mimi' and 'Dasvi,' the movie is Maddock's third lucrative excursion with Netflix.

Here are the top 3 international hits from India within 14 days after release:

1. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga: 29 million hours of viewing

2. RRR: 25.5 million hours of viewing

3. Gangubai Kathiawadi: 22.1 million viewers each hour

Post this overwhelming response from her fans, the gorgeous actress made sure to seek blessings from Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam attributed all her success and love for the film to the blessings of Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. The actor also shared photographs of herself and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, praying and performing rituals in front of a lingam. She wrote, "Every ounce of Success and Love I have been receiving is all because of my beloved Maa Durga and Lord Shiva. I truly feel blessed! Love, Gratitude and Thanks to all!".

Yami also got praised by the daunting queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut. She shared Yami's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "@yamigautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films... so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team."

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is Yami's fourth consecutive hit after A Thursday, Dasvi, and Lost. All the titles were released online and went on to become the most-watched film on the respective platforms.

