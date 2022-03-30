Who is Moon Knight? Know all about new superhero's history, entry into Marvel & connection to comics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOON KNIGHT Moon Knight poster

Superhero fans are super excited as Marvel Studios is all set to enthrall its fans with yet another action-packed and mind-bending live-action series. This time, the viewers are being introduced to an all-new drama, taking its fandom on a journey of mystery, secrets and chaos with its latest hero, Moon Knight. Directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, the series laden with Egyptian mythology and iconography features a new genre of MCU hero who is vengeful and complex. With its darker, mature themes, the series pushes the boundaries of the ever-evolving MCU storytelling. Starring Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and others, Moon Knight is intense, mysterious and thematically edgy. Here’s everything you need to know about the character Moon Knight.

Also read | Moon Knight: All about Marvel's new show; cast, release date, time, episode schedule, HD download online

Who is Moon Knight and what are his powers?

Granted with Egyptian God, Khonshu’s ceremonial armour given to all of the God’s warriors through the centuries, Moon Knight is a vigilante who carries out his vengeance on earth. He has taken on Khonshu’s earthly avatar and his fist of vengeance. Moon Knight was granted his special powers by the Egyptian God of the Moon and the self-appointed God of Vengeance, Khonshu. Moon Knight fights all perceived injustices as he carries out Khonshu’s orders and delivers vengeance on Earth.

Also read | What makes Moon Knight different from all MCU characters? Ethan Hawke, Oscar Isaac spill beans

Moon Knight’s history, entry into Marvel comics

The character of Moon Knight made its first appearance in Marvel Comics in August 1975 in Werewolf by Night #32. The character was written by Dough Moench and illustrated by artist Don Perlin.

His connection on earth

In real life, Moon Knight’s human name is Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. He is then diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Moon Knight exists as the alter-ego of Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

The show can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam from 30th March.