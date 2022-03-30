Moon Knight: All about Marvel's new show; cast, release date, time, episode schedule, HD download online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOON KNIGHT Moon Knight

One of the most anticipated titles from Marvel Studios is here. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting March 30, the web show will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. “Moon Knight” stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Here's everything you need to know about Marvel's new web show.

Moon Knight Release Date?

March 30, 2022

Moon Knight is a show or a film?

Moon Knight is a web show which has 6 episodes. Each episode will be released on a Weekly basis.

Who is the creator of Moon Knight?

Jeremy Slater

Who are the producers of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, Brad Winderbaum, Oscar Isaac, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater.

What is the star cast of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight has Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy in lead roles.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector / Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

How many episodes are there in Moon Knight?

Moon Knight episode 1: March 30

Moon Knight episode 2: April 6

Moon Knight episode 3: April 13

Moon Knight episode 4: April 20

Moon Knight episode 5: April 27

Moon Knight episode 6: May 4

How can I see Moon Knight Trailer?

You can watch Moon Knight movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to download Moon Knight online?

You can download Moon Knight web show from the paid subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar. It is available to watch on the OTT platform in HD. You can download the film and watch it offline whenever you want.

Where can I watch the Moon Knight full episodes?

You can purchase a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch Moon Knight movie after March 30.

Where can I check the review of Moon Knight online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of the Moon Knight show review on the link given below.

