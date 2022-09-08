The Good Wife: Kajol oozes boss lady vibes in FIRST look, check out video here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOTSTAR The Good Wife stars Kajol in lead role

The Good Wife- Love, Law, Deception, starring actress Kajol will soon be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers on Thursday shared the first look video with the viewers which garnered massive appreciation. Undoubtedly, Kajol aced the 'boss lady' look which piqued the interest of the fans. The Hindi web series is an Indian adaptation of the CBS series featuring Alicia Florrick of the same name. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon."

The series will witness Kajol playing the role of a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars. In the video, Kajol who is dressed in a black pantsuit enters the courtroom with confidence and left the fans intrigued as she signs off saying, "Shuru Kareain?"

The Good Wife- Love, Law, Deception is being directed by Suparn Verma who also helmed Amazon Prime's The Family Man and produced by Mumbai-based Banijay Asia.

Earlier, the streaming platform had shared a video of Kajol hinting towards her mega-project while they had kept project details under wraps. Kajol in a statement had shared, "great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as 'Aarya' and 'Rudra', I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

For the unversed, Kajol made her digital debut with Netflix film Tribhanga in 2021 which also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, and was directed by Renuka Shahane. The Good Wife will be her first show on OTT.

