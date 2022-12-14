Taaza Khabar Trailer: Bhuvan Bam is Mumbai's king in debut series; Shriya Pilgaonkar plays sex worker

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUVAN BAM Bhuvan Bam in Taaza Khabar

Taaza Khabar Trailer: Youtuber, comedian and social media influencer Bhuvan Bam is making his OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar series Taaza Khabar. The trailer of the same was released recently. The video opens with introducing Bhuvam as "Mumbai ka King, Wadala ka Wolf, Thane ka Tiger, Chembur ka Cheetah"-- Vasant Gawde. Helmed by Himank Gaur, the show is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from January 6, 2023. Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. We also catch a glimpse of Vasant romancing Shriya Pilgaonkar’s character in the promo.

Taaza Khabar is touted as a roller coaster of emotions, comedy, romance, action and drama. Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, the show presents a rags-to-riches tale. As Bhuvan spends most of his time daydreaming of becoming rich and successful and one day, he realizes that he has the special power of receiving news before it is broken in the public. This leads him to predict the future of bitcoins, shares and more. The trailer ends with his line, “Samajh nhi aarha, ye vardaan he ya shraap?” (I don't know whether this is a boon or a curse)?"

Soon after the makers unveiled the official trailer, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani wrote, " BAAAAPPPP I LOVE YOU." A fan said, "I loved it, story and your charishma is beyond awesome just accent and voice modulation is something i feel is not coming up to the mark anyways looking forward to watch it as we can't judge just from trailer."

Talking about the trailer, Bhuvan said, "Taaza Khabar is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars. Everyone on set was an expert at their job but it was a first for me and I'm thankful for all the relationships I cultivated on set. We have worked with all our hearts to bring this story to life and all I can say is viewers can expect anything and everything from this show."

The series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur.

