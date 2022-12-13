Bigg Boss 16: 'Stop bullying Abdu Rozik' trends after Sajid, Sumbul, Shiv, Stan prank him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU_ROZIK A prank on Abdu Rozik has not gone down well with netizens

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik is one of the most popular contestants on the show this season. The Tajikistan-born singer has not only won the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewers but all the special guests have gone on record to say that they are Abdu's fans and like how cute he is. Abdu enjoys massive fan-following on social media and his followers were upset over how he was treated by his friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan in one of the recent episodes after they pulled a prank on him.

Sajid, Shiv and Stan make fun of Abdu Rozik

Recently, it was Nimrit Kaur's birthday and her friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik thought of ways to make the special for her. Sajid suggested that Abdu gets topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit. However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu's antics and his cooperative nature made everyone laugh, netizens were upset how he was pranked his friends inside the house.

Netizens upset with prank on Abdu

Abdu Rozik's fans started to trend 'stop bullying Abdu Rozik' on social media after Shiv, Sajid and Stan's prank on him. Reacting to the entire episode, a social media user wrote, "Stop bullying #AbduRozik Ka Kya Mazaak Bana Rakha Hai? Dosti Ke Naam Par Ye Sab Kya Hai...Vo Aapki Entertainment Ka Source Nahi Hai Ghar Ke Andar (sic)."

Another one commented, "Abdu was so excited to celebrate nimrit’s bday but sajid ruined it by playing his dirty games this topic needs to come up on wkv this bullying needs to stop now (sic)."

