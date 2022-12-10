Shivangi Joshi dating Balika Vadhu 2 co-star Randeep Rai? Suspicious netizens call it 'rumour'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANDEEPRAII Shivangi Joshi is rumoured to be dating Randeep Rai

Shivangi Joshi's love life has generated curiosity among the netizens as media reports circulating online have linked the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress with Randeep Rai. Shivangi and Randeep were co-stars in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu 2 which went off air earlier this year. While Shivangi and Randeep were working together, there were no reports of their romance but months down the line, they have been said to be in a relationship. However, many fans have expressed their reservations about Shivangi's alleged relationship with Randeep.

Shivangi Joshi dating Randeep Rai since 3 months?

This is not the first time that Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai have been linked together. Despite media reports speculating about their romance, both actors denied being together. About the news of her dating Randeep, Shivangi told ETimes, "No, this is not true. I don’t know where this is coming from.” Randeep towed a similar line and called Shivangi her friend. However, a source close to the publication claimed that Balika Vadhu 2 co-stars found love after the show ended. As per the source, they have been together for three months now and going strong.

Netizens react to Shivangi-Randeep's dating rumours

Before Randeep, Shivangi's alleged relationship with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohsin Khan was much discussed. Netizens have been sharing their reactions to the reports of Randeep and Shivangi's reported romance. Many are calling it 'fake news' and 'rumour'. A netizen wrote, "Yeh kabh hua?? I can't believe (sic)." Another wrote, "itni aachi friendship ko aaisa bole they r just frnds aur kya proff hai aap ke pass please aaisa rumours maat phelavo (sic)."

Shivangi Joshi last appeared in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

