Bigg Boss 16: Who is Vikkas Manaktala? Know all about BB16's wildcard contestant joining Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16: The popular reality show is currently in the middle of its run, and when contestants were waiting for the wild card contestants, BB sent not one, but two. A day after Sreejita De entered as the wildcard, TV actor Vikkas Manaktala entered the house to escalate the drama. In the previous episode, host Salman Khan welcomed Manaktala to the show. For those who are unfamiliar with the new wildcard and want to know everything about him, your hunt ends here.

Vikkas Manaktala is a popular television actor. He ventured into the world of glamour as a ramp model. He debuted in the television industry in 2006. The actor starred in the TV series Left Right Left from 2006 to 2008. The series aired on SAB TV. After a five-year hiatus, he returned in 2013 to play Sameer Verma/Aditya Jagannadh alongside Aishwarya Sakhuja in Main Naa Bhoolungi on Sony Entertainment Television. He played Neel Sharma in Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2016.

The following year, Manaktala co-starred with Param Singh and Niti Taylor in Life OK's Ghulaam as Veer Pratap. Then, he played Balveer in &TV's Laal Ishq opposite wife Gunjan Walia and Gangadhar Rao in Color's historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani opposite Anushka Sen. He then took on the role of Shiva in Star Plus's Namah.

He has now chosen to take his career to the next level by entering one of the biggest reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 16, as the second wild card contestant.

In the recent episode, the housemates warmly welcomed the new guest. After that, the host, Salman Khan, quickly gave him a task where he had to reveal the truth about the contestants in the house according to his point of view. The TV actor bluntly shared his thoughts about the housemates and entered the game. Now, it will be interesting to see the changing dynamics of the house with the entry of new wildcard contestants.

