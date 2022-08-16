She-Hulk Review: Critics praise MCU show as 'funniest' so far, Tatiana Maslany balances 'comedy and drama'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARVELSTUDIOS New MCU show She-Hulk will stream from August 18 on Disney+Hotstar

She-Hulk Review: The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe limited series She-Hulk will be available for streaming from August 18. Weekly episodes will drop on Disney+Hotstar. After the success of Ms Marvel, featuring Iman Vellani, She-Hulk will look to continue the winning streak for the Studio. The cast and crew of She-Hulk arrived for the purple carpet event recently in Los Angeles where the first four episodes were screened for a select audience, consisting of fans and critics. Since the LA premiere, the first reviews of She-Hulk have been pouring on social media. Let's find out how She-Hulk has been received.

She-Hulk first reviews are out!

The first reviews of She-Hulk are promising. The show has been praised for its on-point comedy, with some pointing out that it is the 'funniest' MCU show so far. Apart from the humourous tone, the title role of Tatiana Maslany She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters has also received a positive review. Critics said that she looks in total control of the character and does not miss a beat. It has been claimed that She-Hulk also takes on real-life issues and emerges as a sort of commentary on the male and female power balance in the work domain.

Check out some of the early reviews for She-Hulk.

What to expect from She-Hulk?

Tatiana Maslany stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will also feature Marvel characters including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. She-Hulk Trailer Video on YouTube is described as, "You’ll like her when she’s angry." Watch it here.

She-Hulk LA premiere: Stars take the 'purple' carpet

At the She-Hulk LA premiere, lead stars Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Mark Ruffalo arrived in style. Maslany opted for a black bandeau which she paired with a matching leather skirt. Jamil looked stunning in a colourful gown with a thigh-high slit. Ruffalo looked handsome in a white shirt, a blue blazer, matching pants and a printed tie. Check out videos of the stars from the star-studded event here.

