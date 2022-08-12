Chris Evans' Captain America was virgin? Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk has a theory | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_OFFICIAL_CAPTAINAMERICA Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in MCU

Chris Evans played the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain Amerca in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and immortalised the comic book character. Evans' performance as Captain America made him popular internationally and widened the character's fan base as well. After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Evans may have hung up his boots as Captain America, but his discussions keep coming in the MCU shows and movies that have followed. A new clip from the upcoming series She-Hulk has been released by the makers in which the lead characters were seen discussing whether Captain America is a virgin or not.

Hilarious clip for She-Hulk leaves the fans in splits

A new teaser from She-Hulk showed Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) talking about Captain America and his personal life. Jennifer seems pretty convinced that Captain America was a virgin and shared with Banner her theory about this. Walters said, “Steve Rogers did not have a girlfriend when he went into the service." She went on to elaborate on the events in Captain America's life post that, concluding, “Obviously, Captain America was a virgin.”

She-Hulk plot twist revealed in new clip

The discussion about Captain America happens when Walters and Banner are driving down on the road. Before she can finish her theory on Captain America's virginity, a spaceship appears suddenly. Walters loses control, resulting in a car crash. It will be interesting to see what twists and turns the spaceship will bring in the upcoming series She-Hulk.

Read: Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after car crash, actress in coma in critical condition

About She-Hulk series

Comedy series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will start streaming on Disney Plus from August 17. Maslany stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will also feature Marvel characters including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao attached as head writer.

Read: Johnny Depp's look as King Louis XV from film goes viral, his 1st role after Amber Heard trial win

Latest Hollywood News