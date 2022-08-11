Johnny Depp's look as King Louis XV from French film goes viral, his first role after Amber Heard trial win

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Johnny Depp plays royalty in the upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry

Johnny Depp is back in action, on the sets and shooting for an upcoming film titled Jeanne du Barry. This is the Hollywood star's first film in three years and the work has begun on the project after he won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The teaser image of Depp has raised curiosity among his fans who have been long waiting to see the star in a major motion picture. The filming on the project began in July and continues in Europe's popular locations.

Johnny Depp's look as King Louis XV goes viral

Depp is playing the role of King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, directed by French director Maïwenn. It is said to be a historical love story. Production house Why Not has also confirmed that the shoot began on July 26 for 11 weeks, with locations including Versailles and other chateaux in the Paris region as well as the studio, as per Deadline.

Depp's look intrigues netizens

Depp's look as King Louis XV has left people intrigued. The actor is known for playing out-of-box characters with perfection and by the looks of the teaser image, Jeanne du Barry may bring Depp back in his signature style and appeal. In the image, Depp is blindfolded and wears a hat with fur. He is dressed in royal attire and his thick lock of white hair falls on his nape.

Details about Depp's movie Jeanne du Barry

The upcoming movie is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV’s last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille. Unaware of her status as a courtesan, he regains his appetite for life thanks to their relationship and they fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalises the court.

Jeanne du Barry cast members include Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

