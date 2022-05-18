She-Hulk Video: Trailer, release date, cast, comic book reference; All about Marvel's new superhero

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITSJUSTANX She Hulk

She-Hulk video has taken over social media. The comedy series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' will begin streaming on Disney Plus from August 17. The streaming platform also dropped the trailer of the upcoming series, starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role, on its official Twitter page. Maslany stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will also feature Marvel characters including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.

She-Hulk Trailer

She-Hulk Trailer Video on YouTube is described as, "You’ll like her when she’s angry." Watch it here:

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao attached as head writer. According to Marvel's website, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement at the Disney's Upfront event on Tuesday.

She-Hulk web series and cast

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' follows the life of Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney. She also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode Marvel series will once again host a number of MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Apart from them, the cast also includes names like Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

She-Hulk comic book reference

The character was created by Stan Lee and John Buscema. She first appeared in The Savage She-Hulk #1. In the comics, Jennifer Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner. After certain events she endures injuries and has to receive an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin. After getting the blood transfusion, Jennifer gained all the powers of the Hulk, in addition to all the problems. As the regular lawyer transforms into a Gamma-powered superhero, Jennifer makes sure she uses it as her strength with savage wit and confidence.

She-Hulk powers

Jennifer is a milder version of Hulk. She-Hulk boasts super strength. With that kind of strength she can stop anyone or anything, even high-flying vehicles. While she got the strength of the green superhero, unlike Mark Ruffalo, when she transforms, she is able to retain her intelligence and emotional quotient. Jennifer Walters prefers to remain as She-Hulk. With her skills and experience as a lawyer she often saves superheroes including Steve Rogers from legal troubles.

She-Hulk release date

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on DisneyPlus.