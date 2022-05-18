She-Hulk Video: Trailer, release date, cast, comic book reference; All about Marvel's new superhero

Highlights
- She-Hulk web series is titled, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- The Marvel show stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular character
- It also stars Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong
She-Hulk video has taken over social media. The comedy series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' will begin streaming on Disney Plus from August 17. The streaming platform also dropped the trailer of the upcoming series, starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role, on its official Twitter page. Maslany stars as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases. The series will also feature Marvel characters including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth.
She-Hulk Trailer
She-Hulk Trailer Video on YouTube is described as, "You’ll like her when she’s angry." Watch it here:
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao attached as head writer. According to Marvel's website, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made the announcement at the Disney's Upfront event on Tuesday.
She-Hulk web series and cast
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' follows the life of Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney. She also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode Marvel series will once again host a number of MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Apart from them, the cast also includes names like Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.