Resident Evil on Netflix: Release date & time; know how to watch action-horror web series online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/RESIDENTEVILNETFLIX Resident Evil

Resident Evil on Netflix: If you are someone who loves to watch the action unfolding on the screen and doesn't mind some blood and gore, Resident Evil could be your watch for the weekend. The much talked about eight-episode series, Resident Evil, is all set to enthral the audience with its premiere on OTT platform. It is based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom. While the web show will have its own original universe, it will feature the games series storyline as its backstory. As per the makers, Resident Evil is set in 1998, and follows a group of people trying to survive a zombie outbreak in the small town of Raccoon City. Know all about it here:

Where to Watch Resident Evil?

Resident Evil season 1 will start streaming from July 14 on Netflix.

When to Watch Resident Evil?

Resident Evil has released at 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

How to download Resident Evil in HD?

You can download Resident Evil full series in HD on Netflix if you have a subscription.

Cast and characters of Resident Evil?

Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker

Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

Marisa Drummond as Guard

Lea Vivier as Susana Franco

Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra

Turlough Convery

Connor Gosatti as Simon

Resident Evil Synopsis

As per the official synopsis of Resident Evil on Netflix's website, the show is set years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Resident Evil trailer video