Resident Evil on Netflix: Release date & time; know how to watch action-horror web series online

Resident Evil on Netflix: If you are someone who loves to watch the action unfolding on the screen and doesn't mind some blood and gore, Resident Evil could be your watch for the weekend. The much talked about eight-episode series, Resident Evil, is all set to enthral the audience with its premiere on OTT platform. It is based on the video game series of the same name by Capcom. While the web show will have its own original universe, it will feature the games series storyline as its backstory. As per the makers, Resident Evil is set in 1998, and follows a group of people trying to survive a zombie outbreak in the small town of Raccoon City. Know all about it here:
Where to Watch Resident Evil?
Resident Evil season 1 will start streaming from July 14 on Netflix.
When to Watch Resident Evil?
Resident Evil has released at 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
How to download Resident Evil in HD?
You can download Resident Evil full series in HD on Netflix if you have a subscription.
Cast and characters of Resident Evil?
- Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker
- Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker
- Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker
- Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker
- Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker
- Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus
- Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen
- Anthony Oseyemi as Roth
- Marisa Drummond as Guard
- Lea Vivier as Susana Franco
- Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra
- Turlough Convery
- Connor Gosatti as Simon
Resident Evil Synopsis
As per the official synopsis of Resident Evil on Netflix's website, the show is set years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.