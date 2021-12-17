Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PRIMEVIDEO Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 to stream on Prime Video

The exclusive streaming premiere of Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be done on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement of the comedy film's digital streaming was made today by the streaming platform. The news was shared on Instagram with a caption reading, "Bunty aur Babli 2 has double the trouble in store for you, hope you’re prepared to get your hearts robbed #BuntyAurBabli2OnPrime."

Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film features a thrilling line-up of stars including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and newcomer Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal which was announced a month back with Yash Raj Films (YRF). As a part of this association, Prime Video has exclusive global streaming rights to the most anticipated titles under the Yash Raj Films banner such as Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Shamshera.

With some hilarious punchlines, humorous scenes, and brilliant comic timing of actors, the film takes you on a fun-filled ride. A sequel to the 2005 superhit film, Bunty Aur Babli 2 revolves around two con artist couples from different generations and how they clash in a battle to prove who’s the best.

It was released in theatres on November 19.