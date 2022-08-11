OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Aug 12): Shabaash Mithu, Indian Matchmaking 2 and others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend

OTT Movies and Web Shows This Weekend (Aug 12): It's time to binge-watch new Bollywood and regional movies, as well as the latest web shows on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, Voot Select, Zee5 and others. The new week has many interesting lineups of films. While the theatres are houseful with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pedenekar starrer Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, the world of OTT has Taapsee Pannu's sports drama Shabaash Mithu, much-anticipated web series Indian Matchmaking 2, OTT premiere of Aditya Roy Kapur's Rashtra Kavach Om and much more. Check out the list of what all is releasing on OTT this weekend and then, grab your popcorn to binge-watch!

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu-led "Shabaash Mithu", a sports drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, will have its OTT debut on Voot Select. In the film, Pannu will be seen encapsulating the inspiring journey of the most successful woman cricketer Mithali Raj. The movie, which was released in theatres on July 15, chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Raj's life. Pannu said she is excited about the digital release of the movie and looks forward to the reaction of the audience.

OTT Platform: Voot Select

Release Date – August 12, 2022

Directed by: Srijit Mukherji

Language: Hindi

Rashtra Kavach Om

Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi starrer Rashtra Kavach Om failed to create its magic at the box office. The film is a Hindi action thriller directed by Kapil Verma and revolves around Om Rathore, a special para forces commando who sets on a mission to save his country. While much was expected from the film, considering Aditya Roy Kapur's impressive physical transformation but it did not meet them.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – August 11, 2022

Directed by: Kapil Verma

Language: Hindi

Indian Matchmaking 2

Sima Aunty (Taparia) returns with the second season of Indian Matchmaking where some stars align and some matches decline. The new season has hour-long eight episodes during the course of which Taparia will work with millennials around the globe to search for their perfect match. Taparia once again draws from her decades of experience and traditional methods, to help lucky singles find the one.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 10, 2022

Language: Hindi

Peacemaker

Starring John Cena, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Jennifer Holland, Peacemaker is the spin-off of the 2021 movie `The Suicide Squad`. It was available to watch online in the US on HBO Max. Now, it is coming for the Indian fans on Prime Video. The show continues the story of the character and also explores the origins of Peacemaker.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – August 14, 2022

Directed by: James Gunn

Language: Hindi

Cadavar

Starring Amala Paul, Cadaver is a Tamil suspense thriller that shows the journey of a forensic surgeon who takes up the task to solve a series of mysterious deaths in a peaceful village.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – August 12, 2022

Directed by: Anup Panicker

Language: Tamil

Bloodshot

Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan among others, is a 2020 American superhero thriller directed by David SF Wilson. The film is about a dead soldier who is brought back to life with the aid of advanced biotechnology. After he wakes up, he sets on a mission to take vengeance for his death.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – August 12, 2022

Directed by: David S F Wilson

Language: English

Which film or web show are you excited to watch this weekend?

