Priyanka Chopra FINALLY reveals daughter Malti's face, see her adorable photo of 'desi girl' here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra daughter

Priyanka Chopra has often treated her fans and followers to lovely photos of her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, she has carefully hidden her face. Thursday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan the global star finally put up a photo revealing the toddler's face. What also catches attention is the cute onesie that Marie's wearing.

It has 'Desi Girl' written on it. It's a moniker that is used of PeeCee by her fans. The photo was posted by Priyanka on her Instagram Story. In the cute pic, the toddler seems to be looking away from the camera as someone supports her from the back. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra daughter

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first bundle of joy, Malti in 2022. Their daughter was born via surrogacy. On January 22, the couple had announced that Priyanka and Nick are now parents.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

Don't miss these:

Raksha Bandhan Review & Twitter Reaction: Akshay Kumar wins hearts, fans call it a 'must watch'

Laal Singh Chaddha Review, Twitter Reaction: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is tearing up audience

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora marrying this year? Bollywood actor reveals why it took time to go public

Latest Entertainment News