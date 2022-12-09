Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries faces backlash; netizens say 'they are thankless'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALEXILUBOMIRSKI Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their kids

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have been making waves on the internet because of their Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan'. The first three-episodes of the series released on Thursday and received backlash for being 'thankless' toward the Uk royal family. Many believed that the couple exaggerated things in the series and used it as a chance to throw mud on the royals. None of the royal family members agreed to be interviewed for the series, which contains a number of revelations on the Harry-Meghan love story.

According to the show, the duo met over Instagram and Harry was late for his first date. It also talks about the early bumps in their relationship with the family. The first three episodes, however, do not contain anything that may upset the royal family, but it carries footage from Princess Diana's controversial 'Panorama' interview with the now-disgraced BBC journalist Martin Bashir."

Reacting to 'Harry & Meghan', a user said, "Meghan claims she found the formality of the Royals "surprising". Why? When, ahead of meeting The Queen, Harry asked if she could curtsey. Meghan says;" I thought it was a joke." The only joke is a self-involved, clapped out actress making money out of people who can't reply." Another tweeted, "NOBODY has whined more and contributed less, than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."



In the docuseries, Harry says: "I think we all now know that [Diana] was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience." In another segment, Harry says that male family members were unsympathetic about the intense press intrusion into his and Meghan's lives because their spouses had suffered the same.

"Some of the members of the family were like, 'But my wife had to go through that'," Harry says. " 'So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?' And I said the difference here is the race element."

Harry and Meghan also reveal it was Meghan's career as an actor -- at the time she was appearing in the long-running legal drama series 'Suits' -- that was one of the "biggest problems" for the royals. Unnamed members of the family reportedly predicted to Harry that the relationship wouldn't last. The couple share intimate details about how they met and the first time Meghan met Harry's relatives, including William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as her first interaction with Queen Elizabeth.

Meghan, repeating an anecdote from her interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, says the meeting with the Queen was sprung upon her unexpectedly, with Harry asking her on the drive to Windsor Castle whether she knew how to curtsy. "How do you explain that to people?" Harry says to the series helmer Liz Garbus. "How do you explain that you need to bow to your grandmother? And that you would need to curtsy, especially to an American. Like, that's weird."

