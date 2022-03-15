'Mere jagah koi aur hota suicide kar leta': Karanvir Bohra reveals he is down with many debts in life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIR BOHRA Karanvir Bohra also said that 3-4 cases have been filed against him

Highlights Karanvir Bohra is married to model-VJ Teejay Sidhu

Couple has three daughters – twins Bella, Vienna, and Gia

Tehseen Poonawala was the latest contestant to get evicted from the show

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is another contestant to open up about his personal life and reveal some deep dark secrets on Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp.' Recently, Karanvir Bohra was seen talking to Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde and Geeta Phogat. He shared how he has not been doing well in his career for the past seven years and is down with many debts in his life. He also revealed that he has 3-4 cases going on against him as he hasn't paid people back.

Karanvir was heard saying, "I am down in the worst debt of my life (sic). Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera...I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying money back. From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don't know what I would have done. For me this show is a lifeline."

In one of the previous episodes, Karanvir broke down while talking about one of the most emotional phases of his life. He revealed that during lockdown and before the birth of his third daughter Gia, his wife Teejay suffered a miscarriage. He had shared, "Before Gia we lost a baby during COVID. We were so scared to not tell anyone about it because we didn't want people to say 'Arre yaar ye kya hogaya, kaise hogaya, kyu hogaya'. Maybe to protect ourselves we didn't want to say. We had to lie to our own family, to our own relatives. When we talk about mental health issues, they come from home only. They start from home, because ghar waale kuch bolte hain, maybe they don't mean it, they speak out of concern. Her family does not know, my family does not know. At that point we felt we lost emotional well-being, mental health. Start from your own house mental health. It is ok to be a bipolar, transwoman or lose things in life, to be older. It is just ok to be alive."

'Lock Upp' which is live-streamed on digital platforms MX Player and ALTBalaji has been garnering a lot of attention from the audience as the show is witnessing contestants rip apart their personal life. Earlier, Poonam Pandey shared about her allegedly abusive relationship with Sam Bombay. sara Khan also opened up about failed marriage with Ali Mercchant and his cheating on her multiple times.