Lock Upp family week: Sangram Singh to enter for Payal Rohtagi; Azma & Anjali's mom visit Kangana's show

Lock Upp kicks it up a notch higher with its 'Atyaachaari' quotient by inviting family members of controversial contestants to Kangana Ranaut's reality show. With only a few days left for its finale, the 'badass jail’ continues to add twists and turns, challenging contestants and keeping its viewers glued to their screen. As the remaining contestants continue to fight it out for a spot in the finale, their family members shared opinions about everyone’s game and revealed information that could influence current equations in the jail.

In the family week episode, Anjali Arora's mother entered the show to motivate her daughter and gave her a new cup as a replacement for the one broken by Payal Rohtagi, a few days ago. She revealed that it was Payal who broke stuff in the jail and not Azma Fallah who was previously being targeted by everyone. A few moments later, Azma’s mother entered the show and nominated Anjali to be locked in the chargesheet. She told Munawar that his friends are planning to target him and even advised him to watch his back.

On the other hand, Wrestler Sangram Singh will enter Lock Upp for his fiance Payal Rohtagi. He also brings a special gift that is an audio clip from her mother for the actress. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut saves Poonam Pandey; EVICTS Ali Mercchant as he failed to entertain audience

The contestants get emotional and teary-eyed on meeting their family members. The family member might enter as guests or may stay there for a week which is bound to create a lot of buzz for the controversial reality show.

As friends now compete against each other, the contestants are finding it difficult to trust anyone in the badass jail. Meanwhile, 'Lock Upp' started streaming live on MX Player & ALTBalaji from 27th February 2022.