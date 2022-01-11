Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CINESERIESACCIONCSA Lily Collins starrer 'Emily in Paris' renewed for seasons 3 and 4 by Netflix

Netflix's romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris', starring actor Lily Collins, has been renewed for two more seasons. The news was shared on the Emmy-nominated show's official Instagram page. The post read, "Say 'bonjour' to 3 & 4! EMILY IS OFFICIALLY RETURNING FOR TWO MORE SEASONS!" The renewal comes after season 2, featuring Collins, as marketing executive Emily Cooper, premiered on December 22.

'Emily in Paris' follows Emily (Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company, reported Variety. In the show, she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy, and embarks on a new life in Paris filled with adventures and challenges, as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The second season of the show sees Emily travel from Paris to the French Riviera, including Saint-Tropez. In season 2, now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily's getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life.

After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work -- which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

As per Variety, the next season will shoot once again at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the French capital in the spring or summer. Some other locations are being explored, including London.

The show bowed in October 2020 and was an immediate sensation on the streaming platform. 'Emily in Paris' also earned two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program.

The Netflix series is created by Darren Star, who also serves as writer and executive producer along with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and Andrew Fleming. Darren, whose track record includes hit series like 'Sex and the City', 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Melrose Place', is wrapping up the shoot of his new show 'Uncoupled' later this month, and is then expected to dedicate himself to the writing of Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris'.

The romantic comedy series is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.