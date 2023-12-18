Koffee with Karan: Rohit Shetty discloses what Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan do after film's release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan season 8 continues to have a never-seen-before dynamic pair on the couch and the new promo shows Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty as guests. Ajay, who had earlier graced the show with wife Kajol, seems to be at his spontaneous best. So much so that he even took host Karan Johar's name on being asked to name a sworn enemy.

Karan shared the promo on Instagram with the caption: “This dynamic duo is bringing their signature ‘explosive’ fun to the Koffee couch this week!..Catch Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKarans8". As soon as the video was dropped, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "After watching Circus..the most cringe worth overacting also Ranveer Singh. Another user wrote, "It's a very boring season...always same people r invited. Nothing interesting.

Ajay revealed that he's no longer invited to parties and remains unphotographed at airports, cheekily admitting that it's because he doesn't call the paparazzi himself.

Ajay has worked with Rohit Shetty on Golmaal and Singham franchise. He will next be seen in Singham Again which also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The episodes released thus far have showcased interesting pairs on Koffee with Karan Season 8, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, and Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor.

