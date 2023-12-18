Bhojpuri actor Brijesh Tripathi, best known for Gharwali Baharwali dies due to heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhojpuri actor Brijesh Tripathi

Senior Bhojpuri actor Brijesh Tripathi has passed away. According to India TV, he had dengue 2 weeks ago and was undergoing treatment in a a hospital in Meerut. However, after he returned to Mumbai recently, he had a heart attack last night and when brought to the hospital, doctor declared him dead. The family lives in Mumbai and the last rites will be performed today.

He has been in the film industry for over forty- six years. He made his debut with the movie Saiya Tohare Kaaran in 1979. His first Hindi film was Taxi Chor in 1980. Before joining the Bhojpuri industry, he was a part of Bollywood. He has been part of many TV series too. He has also been part of films including Hamar Bodyguard Shiva, Driver Raja, Piya Chandani, Ram Krishna Bajrangi and Janta Darbar among others.

Brijesh Tripathi has shared screen space with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Ravi Kishan, Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna among others. He has done over 250 films in Bollywood. He joined the film industry with the help of his friend. He had shifted his base to Mumbai. His family supported him a lot in his journey. His favourite actor is Pawan Singh. He loves contributing to the Bhojpuri industry.

Talking about Bhojpuri films, he had seen and experienced both the eras of Bhojpuri film industry very closely. He had worked with many people in Bhojpuri films including Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav. There has been a wave of mourning in the entire industry due to his sudden demise. On his demise, film actor cum Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan says that "we had done about 100 films with Brijesh Tripathi ji, his departure is the departure of an era from the Bhojpuri film industry. May God adorn his virtuous soul with the highest honor from heaven".

