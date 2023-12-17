Dunki creates history: Crosses 1 crore advance booking gross for opening day in India

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dunki creates history: Crosses 1 crore advance booking

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki may hit the theatres after four days, but the movie has already started registering its name in the history books. With the immensely amazing buzz around Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming Dunki, the film is heading towards its release date. After watching Dunki Drop 4 The Trailer, The audience is eagerly waiting to witness the heartwarming world that is well studded with a lot of emotions. Their excitement has certainly started to reflect on the advance bookings of Dunki that have started to create records much before the film's release and have crossed 1 Cr. gross for opening day in India.

Shah Rukh Khan along with an immensely talented cast of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover is all set to treat the audience with a saga of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. This has indeed kept the audience hooked to watch this endearing tale on the big screens which has certainly made the film's bookings cross humongous 1 Cr. gross for opening day in India. This indeed eyes on phenomenal opening and the film will top its name in the record books.

After this year's blockbuster films 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan', Shah Rukh now has high expectations from his upcoming film Dunki. According to reports, King Khan has charged only Rs 28 crore for this film. Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is also co-producing the film. For the first time, SRK is going to be seen in a film by Hindi cinema's one of the best directors Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK, a new pair that the audience is vouching for.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

