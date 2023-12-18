Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki gets a standing ovation at Censor Board screening

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkumar Hirani directorial 'Dunki'

Shahrukh Khan is the king not only of Bollywood but also of the heartthrob of fans. This is the reason why fans love him a lot. This year, Shahrukh Khan's films 'Pathan' and 'Jawaan' have created a stir at the box office. Now his third film 'Dunki' is soon going to hit the screens. For which people's passion is worth seeing. After seeing the kind of love that the fans have given to the songs and trailer of the film, it would not be wrong to say that this film of King Khan will also prove to be a super hit. King Khan's film received a standing ovation during the Censor Board screening held at Vox Cinemas in UAE even before its release. With this, the curiosity of the fans about this movie has increased further.

The figures for booking of the film also testify to the tremendous enthusiasm that Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' is receiving from the audience. Which is very wonderful. Yes, the booking of 'Dunki' has started. King Khan's movie has sold around 38 thousand tickets so far. According to the report, King Khan's movie has so far earned around Rs 1 crore at the box office through advance ticket booking.

Shah Rukh Khan along with an immensely talented cast of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover is all set to treat the audience with a saga of love, friendship, and emotions attached to homecoming. This has indeed kept the audience hooked to watch this endearing tale on the big screens which has certainly made the film's bookings cross humongous 1 Cr. gross for opening day in India. This indeed eyes on phenomenal opening and the film will top its name in the record books.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023. For the first time, SRK is going to be seen in a film by Hindi cinema's one of the best directors Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu opposite SRK, a new pair that the audience is vouching for.

