Varun Dhawan suffers leg injury while shooting for upcoming project, shares update on Instagram

Varun Dhawan is currently prepping for his upcoming project titled VD18, but unfortunately, he suffered a leg injury during the shoot. The actor disclosed details on Instagram. He shared an update on his leg injury, posting a picture. Varun shared a picture of his swollen leg with red marks, resting on a chair. The renowned actor who is known for his versatility and vigour, expressed his excitement for this new endeavor alongside Atlee and producer Murad Khetani when it was announced.

In the picture, Varun Dhawan wrote that he banged into an iron rod. This is not the first he has got himself injured. Earlier, he had suffered previously on the sets of the same project. Varun shared a picture of his swollen leg with red marks, resting on a chair. Alongside the image, the actor wrote, “Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod,” adding a crying emoji to the caption.

The makers of the film, Cine 1 Studios had shared the release date of the film, Cine 1 Studios and A for Apple Studios joined hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees. The project will be a new endeavour alongside Atlee and producer Murad Khetani.

Varun Dhawan recently appeared on the latest season of the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, alongside his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Additionally, he made a cameo appearance in the song ‘Heartthrob’ in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

