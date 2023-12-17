What’s cooking between Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir? Rapper's Insta story sparks rumours

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What’s cooking between Badshah and Hania Aamir

Mere Humsafar's famed Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who enjoys good popularity in India too, is often spotted along with rapper Badshah. Hania and the rapper were recently seen together, after which speculations about their dating are being made on social media. And today the Indian rapper shared a screenshot of Facetiming Hania on his Instagram story. The Pakistani actor could be seen laughing in the screengrab. This photo has gone viral on social media and netizens are busy guessing what gong on between the two.

Moreover, people are eager to see Hania in Bollywood films. Some time ago, Hania was also in the news for Shah Rukh Khan's famous signature pose.

Watch Badshah's latest Instagram story here:

Hania and Badshah went shopping

Hania Aamir and Badshah went on a shopping and coffee date together. This is not what we are saying, but Hania's recent post. The actress shared a lot of pictures with Badshah on her Instagram account on December 1, 2023. In the photos, Hania and Badshah can be seen drinking coffee together. While sharing the photos, Hania wrote in the caption, "Children went shopping." In the pictures shared, Badshah is seen in a green colored t-shirt, while Hania is looking cute in a blue colored tank top. Both of them got a lot of photos clicked while having fun. In the last video, Hania asks the restaurant staff how to drink coffee. During this time Badshah is making his video. Badshah has commented on these pictures, "Zaya."

Fans reaction to Badshah and Hania's Instagram

People are surprised to see Hania and Badshah together. One user said, 'Babar Azam must be thinking that now I am used to living like this.' One said, 'Bring Badshah Hania to India.' Another wrote, 'Are Badshah and Hania dating?' One fan commented, 'Even Badshah looks cute with his Hania.' One said, 'When Gian goes shopping with Sizuka.' Another said, 'Now the king will become the brother-in-law of Pakistan.'

Let us tell you that Hania Aamir's name has been linked with Pakistan's former cricket skipper Babar Azam for some time. However, till now neither of them has given any reaction to this.

