Watch: Aishwarya Bachchan lovingly kisses her daughter Aaradhya after annual function

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took part in a musical drama at the annual day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and their kids. Aaradhya's performance video went viral within no time. A video which is now doing rounds on social media, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen exiting the annual function with their daughter Aaradhya.

The couple sat in the back seat while Abhishek took the passenger seat in the front. Aishwarya was seen giving Aaradhya sweet kisses after her performance. Aaradhya Bachchan took to the stage and delivered her lines in English with great confidence. Next to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sat her nephew Agastya Nanda who enjoyed the show. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rani was happily smiling throughout the show.

In another video, Aishwarya and Abhishek both seen escorting Brindya Rai to the car. Aishwarya Bachchan was seen holding her mother, while Abhishek also made sure to tightly hold her hand so that she could get support from him. Being the perfect son-in-law, he soon helped her to get in the car.

Aaradhya Bachchan was born in 2011 to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan who tied the knot in April 2007. On the work front, Aishwarya Bachchan was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film was released in April this year. The Bachchan family were spotted together recently in Archies film screening. Aishwarya was all praises for Agastya Nanda debut film.

