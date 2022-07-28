Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4 highlights: Vijay-Rashmika's relationship, Ananya Panday gets candid about exes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Koffee With Karan 7 latest episode is streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Koffee With Karan season 7's latest episode saw Liger co-stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday joining the show host Karan Johar for a round of candid and interesting conversations. Vijay made his debut on the 'Koffee' couch while Ananya joined him and spilled the beans on her love life and exes. All eyes were on Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda as he shared some unknown facets of his personal and professional life. He also spoke about his equation with Rashmika Mandanna. As the latest KWK episode continues to trend on social media, we take a look at the top highlights for the show featuring Vijay and Ananya.

Vijay gets candid about Rashmika Mandanna

Dating rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been floating around for quite some time. On KWK, Vijay said about her, "I did a couple of movies with her at a very early stage of my career. She is a darling and I'm really fond of her. She is a really good friend of mine. You share a lot of highs and lows doing films together. While doing films you are put in close proximity quickly, and a bond develops." However, Vijay remained evasive on his relationship status.

Ananya says she is single

On the show, Ananya Panday said she is single. When Karan quizzed her about Ishaan Khatter and their break-up, Ananya said, "Now is the time I remain discreet. I don't think about the past." Karan asked Ananya about her break-up with Kartik Aaryan and how they have managed to remain friends. Ananya said, "I am a very friendly person."

Ananya on Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya also said that she is a good friend of Aditya Roy Kapur. "He is very hot," she said. Karan said he noticed Ananya and Aditya have conversations during his party, on which she said, "There was a lot of talking and dancing. I like to be spun around every once in a while," Ananya added shyly.

Ananya opens up on her crush on Aryan Khan

Ananya is a close friend of Suhana Khan and her elder brother Aryan. When Karan asked her about ever having a crush on Aryan, Ananya said, "Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan." Karan continued his question asking, "Why did it not materialise?" Ananya answered, "Ask him," referring to Aryan.

Vijay reveals having sex in public places

During the Koffee Bingo segment, Vijay revealed he has had sex in public places. He shared he has been intimate with people on a yacht in the middle of the ocean and in a car as well.

