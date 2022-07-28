Ek Villain Returns: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Songs and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEJOHNABRAHAM Ek Villain Returns will release in cinema halls on July 29

Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinema halls on July 29. The multi-starrer Bollywood film features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is pegged as an action thriller. The movie trailer pits John's character Bhairav against Gautam, played by Arjun Kapoor. Arjun has visibly gone a major body transformation for the role and looks like the perfect match for John on the big screen. As the movie is set to release amid huge anticipation, we take a look at all the details of the upcoming Hindi actioner.

Ek Villain Returns release date

The movie will hit the theatres on July 29.

Ek Villain Returns cast and characters

John Abraham as Bhairav

Arjun Kapoor as Gautam

Tara Sutaria as Aarvi

Disha Patani as Rasika

Ek Villain Returns director

Mohit Suri is the director of Ek Villian Returns. It is jhis next directorial after 2020's Malang.

Where to book tickets for Ek Villain Returns?

The movie tickets for Ek Villain Returns can be booked on BookMyShow or on PayTM app for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book the movie tickets through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet. The tickets can be purchased at the window as well.

Who is the music director of Ek Villain Returns?

Jayesh Gandhi, Jeet Gannguli, Kaushik Guddu, Vishal Mishra, Mithun Sharma and Ankit Tiwari have composed songs for Ek Villian Returns.

Ek Villain Returns storyline

8 years after Rakesh Mahadkar reigned terror on Mumbai, another serial killer has taken birth. More brutal and more dangerous but one that uses the same cover, the Smiley Mask. Ek Villain Returns is the story of two men in one-sided love. The paths they choose to fulfil their love stories decide who the Hero is and who is the Villain. The movie's tagline is 'heroes don't exist'.

Ek Villain Returns songs

As per the soundtrack, there are a total of four songs in the movie. Naa Tere Bin, Shaamat, Dil and Gaaliyan Returns have been trending on music apps and YouTube as soon as they were released.

Ek Villain Returns movie posters

Ek Villain Returns trailer

Ek Villain Returns movie review

You can download Ek Villain Returns from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement about the OTT release date.

