Suhana Khan to appear on Koffee With Karan 7 ahead of Bollywood debut but it's not what you are thinking

There are speculations around Suhana Khan's debut on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7. However, the truth in the matter has been revealed. Read below to know more.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2022 16:39 IST
celeb image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUHANAKHAN2 Suhana Khan is all set for her acting debut in The Archies

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana's film debut is eagerly awaited by the fans and even as she shoots for the upcoming film, rumours have been floating around that the star kid will soon be seen on the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7, hosted by Karan Johar, who is a close friend of SRK and his wife Gauri.  

Will Suhana appear on Koffee With Karan 7? 

Karan Johar is known to invite debutantes on his chat show now and again. Keeping in mind the closeness of Karan with SRK and Gauri, many found the rumours of Suhana appearing on Koffee With Karan 7 to be true, However, a news report in India Today has confirmed that she will not be gracing the 'Koffee' couch in this season. However, she will appear in an episode featuring her mother Gauri, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sachdev via a video that will be pre-recorded and played during one of the segments on the show.

 

SRK to not appear on Koffee With Karan 7 

Meanwhile, SRK, who has been a regular guest on Koffee With Karan over the various seasons, won't be coming in this time around. During press interactions, Karan himself confirmed that SRK won't be seen on the show. "He has been avoiding the media for some time and I think that it is okay. He should just explode at the time Pathaan release," Karan said about SRK's absence on Koffee With Karan 7. Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Gauri Khan will be seen in the latest season of Koffee With Karan. 

Read: Is Ram Charan the new James Bond? Marvel's Luke Cage creator thinks RRR actor deserves it

Upcoming guests on Koffee With Karan 7 

Koffee With Karan 7 has already seen celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, who spilled the beans on their personal and professional lives. Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will also be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show. While Aamir will appear on the couch solo, who will join Kareena on the couch will be revealed in the coming time. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress recently shared a snap of her look on social media handle confirming that she will be seen in the show. 

